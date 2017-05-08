Autodesk’s Generatively Designed Cabin Seat Could Make Flying Cheaper

The airline industry is undergoing drastic change , heralded both by the economy and new advancements in technology. And with very small profit margins , airlines are always looking for ways to save money.

One way to do that is to make airplanes lighter, which can be a serious saver of fuel costs across a fleet over time–for instance, one journalist calculated that just carrying one fewer bags of peanuts on flights for a year would save an airline $2,000 in fuel costs. Airlines have been known to powerwash their engines to remove dirt in order to save money. But shaving off weight savings is difficult when you can’t compromise on the highly regulated technical components of an aircraft, or control the weight of your passengers or their luggage. Instead, aerospace engineers look for marginal gains they can make in other areas of the plane, including the design of the interiors and the seats.

A super-light airplane seat frame, designed by a researcher at Autodesk, could be a valuable tool in that perennial quest to lighten an airplane’s load. Because of its computer-optimized, lattice-like structure–cast in magnesium, which is 35% lighter than the aluminum that’s conventionally used–the experimental seat frame is 56% lighter than what you’d typically find on an airplane.

That might not seem like a huge change, but over one year of flight for an A380 aircraft, it could amount to over $100,000 in savings. And over the 20-year lifetime of a fleet of 100 A380s? It could mean $200 million worth of savings. More importantly, that’s a reduction of nearly 140,000 tons of carbon in the atmosphere.

The lattice structure of the seat frame was conceived by Andy Harris, a design consultant in Autodesk’s Digital Manufacturing Group, as a proof of concept to show what the company’s technology could do. Made using Autodesk’s generative design software, which uses algorithms to find the optimal structure based on a set of parameters, the seat frame’s body is just as strong as its average counterpart, but 30% lighter.

But while the organic-looking latticework created a lighter seat frame in theory, Harris hit a road block when it came to how to manufacture it. Generative design is often brought to life using 3D printing, because conventional casting methods can’t handle intricate designs. But Harris’s seat was unfeasible for 3D printing, because of the constraints of current commercial metal 3D printers, which are limited to a relatively small portfolio of materials—and using custom materials is costly.

Meanwhile, independently from Harris, another Autodesk researcher named Andreas Bastian, who specializes in 3D printing, came up with an entirely new manufacturing process that would combine the strengths of 3D printing with the strengths of traditional metal casting (which has been around since the Bronze Age approximately 5,000 years ago). Metal casting relies on a mold, often made of wax, sand, or some other burnable polymer, that is used to cast the desired object before being melted off. Unlike metal 3D printers, which are mostly restricted to items smaller than a breadbox, metal casting is used to make giant, 100,000-ton metal parts for things like jet engines. And it’s far less expensive.