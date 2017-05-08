Our Obsession With Ikea Has Gone Too Far: Meet The Frakta Thong

Ikea’s bright-blue Frakta bag might be the Swedish furniture company’s most iconic design–and for good reason. The 99-cent tote is big enough and strong enough to haul pretty much anything your two hands can carry. But our obsession with Frakta has hit peak eye roll, thanks to a $2,145 leather bag from Balenciaga that’s a spitting image of the tote and a number of fan hacks that have gone from witty to woeful recently.
There are Frakta sneakers:
A $38 Frakta hat:
And–believe it or not–a Frakta thong:
Considering how uncomfortable garments made from brittle plastic are, the only solace from this design crime is the discomfort level of whoever is dense enough to don a Frakta thong. Sweat and chafing guaranteed.