Our Obsession With Ikea Has Gone Too Far: Meet The Frakta Thong

Ikea’s bright-blue Frakta bag might be the Swedish furniture company’s most iconic design–and for good reason. The 99-cent tote is big enough and strong enough to haul pretty much anything your two hands can carry. But our obsession with Frakta has hit peak eye roll, thanks to a $2,145 leather bag from Balenciaga that’s a spitting image of the tote and a number of fan hacks that have gone from witty to woeful recently.