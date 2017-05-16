The Big Questions Google Needs To Answer This Week

This Wednesday, Google will open the doors to Google I/O, its biggest conference of the year. While aimed at developers, I/O is where Google announces stuff that any designer or consumer cares about–like the future of Android and Search.

advertisement

advertisement

Sooner or later, we sort of need Google to draw a line in the sand and let us know, “this is our plan for how apps will work in 2025–so let’s all try to move in this direction.” Can Google’s AI Assistant Work As Well As Its Search? Last year, Google debuted its AI assistant. It ran inside its new messenger, Google Allo (which nobody really cared about–and I dare you to find one person outside Mountain View who actually uses it). It also ran on the Pixel phone and Google Home speaker–which have found some traction, but the estimated numbers vary. Whether any of these discrete products endure is less important, in the long run, than the technology at the center of them all: the assistant, which is Google’s answer to Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and Microsoft’s Cortana. Perhaps more than any other company, Google has the infrastructure to truly test the thesis of society’s Her moment: “Can one AI connect us across all of our devices?” Google is very good at infiltrating its competitors’ platforms with its irresistible services like Search, Google Maps, and Gmail. We’re already using Google Search across phones and desktops. Could the company do the same for its AI assistant, turning it into the most ubiquitous–and therefore the most successful–embodiment of the burgeoning assistant wars? And will these assistants ever get good enough that we’ll regularly talk to our phones, our refrigerators, or our lights? The moves Google makes from here on out will do a lot to determine that. Will Google’s Big Bet Hardware Ever Go Mainstream? Some people claim Google can’t sell hardware. They’re wrong! Sure, the company has had big flops like the Google Glass, but Google has sold over 30 million Chromecast streamers and 10 million Cardboard VR headsets (though many Cardboards were given away for free), all while beating Apple’s entire Mac line. Google just can’t seem to sell its expensive hardware, from phones to AR headsets–the sort of stuff that the average American family would need to add as a line item to the budget rather than an impulse purchase. This leaves premium devices like Google Home and Pixel in limbo. Are they hits? Flops? Or, more likely, would they be moderately successful devices for any company that isn’t one of the world’s largest and most powerful?

advertisement

One thing is for sure: To average people, the Pixel is not the iPhone, and the Home is not the Echo. With premium hardware, Google is missing the mainstream inflection point it has so easily found with its digital services. What will it do from here? Does Google release a Home 2.0, or does it just silently keep adding more features and capabilities to the white obelisk? Does it change its marketing strategy? Does it just retreat back into Search and ads? I/O might give us a taste. Does Google Know What To Do With Its Own AI? Here’s a conundrum. We know AI, and neural networks, are the future of basically everything, right? They’re going to be key differentiators in technological paradigms that range from how cars drive themselves, to work and productivity, to how smartphone keyboards are debugged. But Google’s public presentation of its AI is often downright silly. Before I/O, Co.Design broke news on Google’s new selfie app that turns your photo into a cartoon illustration. On one hand, what a neat mix of code and art! On the other, I can’t help but wonder if Google is building such platforms as a PR stunt rather than starting from the core of good design, where a technology is applied to a concrete user problem. Want more proof? Look at Google’s fix-your-sketch website or Google Allo asking you to play a trivia game through AI. While nobody will use these inventions for more than a week, people will live with the tools that Google actually builds from this technology for years; stuff like better search results through autocomplete–in which Google uses AI, quietly, at its best. The company’s most important work is mostly invisible, saving us seconds a day here and there. It’s deeply intertwined with the way we use the internet today, and it’s subject to many pressing questions about the role of AI in our society, from politics to privacy. But this sort of innovation–and the tough questions it raises–is a boring place to be as far as press conferences are concerned. So Google seems stuck in the middle, attempting to package its most important technological assets as apps we’ll all forget about in three months, just to keep us awake. There could be a more insidious play afoot–that Google, using these silly apps, is mastering AI while slowly desensitizing us to its presence. What matters, and what Google needs to tell us now, is not just whether the next wave of AI is really that much more incredible (which is still yet to be proven by any Valley company). It’s whether that AI is transparent and responsibly designed enough that we should continue to pledge our technological souls to the company for the foreseeable future.

advertisement