This Venn Diagram Perfectly Sums Up The Trump-Comey Mess

Confused about the late-breaking news yesterday that President Donald J. Trump fired the F.B.I. director James B. Comey ? You’re not alone.

Is it because of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, and Comey’s surprise announcement in October that the F.B.I. had uncovered thousands of emails (that number was this week revealed to be greatly exaggerated) that many speculate lost Clinton the election? Or is it because the F.B.I. has been investigating ties between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government?

One Twitter user, the political scientist Emily Farris, summed up a troubling trend in one perfect, single-circle Venn diagram:

I made a venn diagram to help us understand the people Trump has fired and the people investigating Trump. pic.twitter.com/wF6JinCoXj — Emily Farris (@emayfarris) May 10, 2017

The dead simple infographic makes it obvious that Trump has a habit of firing people who investigate him–something that may have been business as usual when he ran the Trump Organization, but is much more questionable when he’s president of the United States.KS