Exclusive: Behind Fluent Design, Microsoft’s Vision For The Future Of Interfaces

Bojana Ostojic was working on Microsoft’s experimental mixed reality headset, HoloLens , when she realized that she was seeing the future of design at the company.

“I have to say, coming into that space really challenged me as a designer to really rethink a lot,” she remembers of her two years building HoloLens. Creating a holographic version of reality requires you to be part architect, part cinematographer, and part developer. If you’re using your hands to model an object in your living room via holograph, and need to move over to change something in the CAD model on your PC with a mouse, how should the interface respond? “Those were the moments in my holographic experience that I felt we were onto something really different than we had been in the past,” Ostojic says.

HoloLens was, and is, the most experimental high-profile product in Microsoft’s stable. Again: Holographs. So it seems like an unlikely place to incubate the company’s first new design guidelines in years. Yet Ostojic, who is now the company’s Principal Director of Design, explains that HoloLens was the inspiration for Fluent Design, a set of design guidelines the company introduced at its Build 2017 conference. It’s a loosely defined and still-evolving set of best practices for designing across mobile, desktop, voice, gesture, AI, VR, and holographic interfaces, a necessarily broad language of interactions, animations, and visuals that may be updated frequently.

Conceptually, it’s the exact inverse of the precise, typography-based Metro design system the company released almost a decade ago, and a glimpse at how Microsoft is striving to remake itself with a more transparent, collaborative culture.

Over the past two years, the company has led the shift toward inclusive design, an approach that is now evident across the industry. It’s increasing its emphasis on real-world applications of machine learning and AI. It released a radical holographic device that no one saw coming, inviting developers and designers to collaborate on its development. In addition to evolving its popular Surface line, Microsoft launched a bevy of new hardware devices, like the Surface Studio, that are meant to eat Apple’s proverbial lunch: creatives. Perhaps more than anything, it’s been dramatically more transparent about its many experimental products and apps.

At the same time, such a diverse stable of devices and apps creates a problem of continuity. 2D interfaces are largely a solved problem these days, and most screen-based operating systems share some of the same basic qualities.”2D has been the name of the game for a really long time,” says Tim Allen, who came on as a partner at Microsoft this year. “The industry knows it, breathes it, and, to a certain extent, has started to perfect it, as well.”

Yet no company–not Apple, Facebook, or Google–has quite figured out how to integrate the old world of 2D devices with the new world of 3D or mixed reality hardware. “With HoloLens, you’re interacting with literally light–holograms–and that’s a new experience,” says Albert Shum, Corporate Vice President of Design. “At the same time, how do you make sure, as a creator making something, that you can easily go from a PC to a HoloLens and back?”