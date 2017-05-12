Avoiding The Snap Trap: How To Be First And Not Screw It Up

For Snap, it’s becoming clear that being first doesn’t matter. In its first earnings call as a public company this week, it posted a staggering loss of $2.2 billion last quarter, causing some analysts to worry aloud whether copycat products were going to prevent new user growth in the long run.

Snap has already seen its Stories feature, a genuinely innovative format when it launched in 2013, get cloned by virtually every social network from Apple to Whatsapp to Linkedin. Instagram Stories, the most successful copycat, recently surpassed 200 million daily active users, which is more than Snapchat’s entire user base of 160 million.

All founders can relate to the pressure of wanting to launch a new product or feature first. It’s a common belief that if your competitors beat you to market, they’ll get rich, and you’ll be dead. More often than not, it’s the other way around. According to research by the American Marketing Association, 47% of first movers fail compared with only 8% of fast followers.

If being first doesn’t matter then the question becomes: How can you maximize the value of a first-mover advantage?

1. Maintain your technological head start

If you’re inventing category-defining technology, like Snap does, you have a head start when it comes to expert knowledge, usage data, and customer feedback. The chart below, pulled from Snapchat’s S-1, shows Snap’s strength in shipping new ideas fast.

The downside for Snap’s fast followers is that they’ll copy the failures too because they don’t actually know what they’re doing. (Remember Snapcash? Exactly.) WhatsApp’s Status feature, a clone of Instagram stories, was a self-admitted flop. Facebook quietly released a version of Stories last month to little fanfare. Who’s next?