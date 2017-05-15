Unicorn Everything: The Internet’s Favorite Aesthetic Comes To Bikes

The unicorn trend has overtaken plenty of food blogs–not to mention Starbucks. And while its vivid rainbow colors appeal to the eye, the thought of consuming something so saccharine is stomach churning. The trend is a more palatable on objects than food, as tokyobike ‘s new collaboration with the design studio Everything Elevated shows.

The studio–which is based in New York and Oslo, Norway–developed a bike with an iridescent finish for the brand’s Designer Series, which also includes an ombré motif from wallpaper mavens Calico Studio and a monochromatic version from industrial designer Joe Doucet. A proprietary oxidation technique–which riffs on the chemistry of passivation–yields the prismatic finish. In the past, the designers have applied it to furniture and accessories, but on a bike, the technique’s results are not only beautiful, they’re functional too: it also hardens the frame’s metal and protects against corrosion.

The bike is available by special order for $2,500 from tokyobike’s New York showroom or online.

SaveDB