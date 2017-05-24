How To Do Great Design Research Anywhere On Earth

For the past 15 years, I’ve been running international projects for multinational corporate, nonprofit, and socially driven organizations. With considerable input from the teams required to pull these together, I’ve built a comprehensive understanding of what it takes to create an optimal space to gather data, draw insights, and apply experience to guide both strategy and the design of new products and services.

My firm Studio D has run projects across the globe in situations with a high degree of control over the spaces and locations where conditions are relatively unknown in advance. A single project might require traveling to four different countries to understand the motivations of the next billion consumers. The next journey might probe notions of female beauty across Asia, or the hopes and fears of parents encapsulated in a can of bug repellent. The next might probe what someone living on three dollars a day looks for in a financial service or what drives the household purchase decisions of Indian housewives. No matter what is being studied, every project requires time on the ground to build a foundational understanding, an affinity with the participants and subject matter.

Our solution is something we call the pop-up studio: a live/work space optimized for teams working toward a shared goal. It is highly suited to international research, design, and innovation projects that require speedy immersion into new consumer segments and need to rapidly iterate on ideas and designs. The approach is particularly effective at bridging interpersonal and cultural divides on multinational teams from very different backgrounds and building trust with locals. It’s also effective at elevating the creativity and productivity of individuals and the team, and achieving a state of flow.

Why A Pop-up Studio?

The pop-up studio approach was born out of international consumer research, and while it has naturally evolved to encompass more domains, it is worth reflecting on its origins. For a corporate employee who requires a consumer perspective from a distant market, a typical setup involves conducting desk research, poring over data analytics (if the product already generates sales or a data trail), and making a business trip to visit offices in other countries. Consumers, when the interaction is in person, are engaged through the one-way mirror of a focus group room. The corporate accommodation options on the business trip are pre-selected to allow team members to cope with travel but are rarely designed to inform and inspire. It’s as if the body has traveled but the mind stayed at home.

A pop-up studio is different. Both the physical space and the experiences it engenders are designed to allow ideas to percolate, at their own pace.

The Basics

The minimum requirements for a viable space are a safe place to sleep, clean drinking water, and somewhere to bathe. This might sound rudimentary, but even this simple list is already more than many people on the planet experience. The rule of thumb is to find accommodation that matches the demographic of the people being researched. If they live in a slum, the team should live in or close to a slum. If they live in opulence, the team should find something more luxurious. Once people on the team understand that almost everything is open to discussion, they can focus on what would make the optimal space. The aim isn’t to create an intentional hardship, and on most projects, the studio outdoes hotels for comfort.

From there, the pop-up studio needs to support distinct team activities. Many of these map to the fixed studio setup, albeit with the need to balance the necessary live/work spaces. They include space for all-hands meetings, small groups, solo working in addition to wall space for analyzing data, synthesizing findings, and coming up with new design concepts.