7 Design Portfolios That Double As Awesome UIs

It goes without saying that having a professional website is a necessity for anyone in a creative field . But for designers, an online portfolio isn’t just an opportunity to showcase your past work–it’s also a way to show off your skills . Whether you’re a graphic designer or UX designer, you don’t want to miss out on a chance to impress a future boss or client when they come to your website.

But how do you stand out from the crowd? Some designers and artists opt for interactivity on their websites, making 2017 something of a golden age for wild concept portfolios–what some might call gimmicks. Others prefer something clean and simple that shows off their work without getting in the way too much. After I asked for examples of cool and clever portfolio design on Twitter, the graphic designer Kara Gordon wrote, “I’m not gonna lie, I usually hate ‘cool’ and ‘clever’ websites. I just want to see the damn work.”

Love ’em or hate ’em, here are some of the most striking portfolio designs out there.

The Fibonacci Spiral Scroll

When you first pull up the freelance designer Nick Jones’s personal website, it looks fairly normal: a subtle gray pattern background, with his name in bold up top. But as you begin to scroll, the web page literally rotates to the left. You realize that the site is composed of tiles that form a spiral, which you can descend and ascend by scrolling. The scroll follows the golden ratio, zooming in and out based on the Fibonacci spiral.

When Jones first announced the new website, it went viral on Twitter, inciting plenty of debate. Of course, it is a bit disorienting, especially since we’re all so used to our content fitting quite neatly into boxes that move in expected ways as we scroll. Apparently, the design even gave some people vertigo (and offended others), so Jones now offers a more “accessible” version.

The Google Doc As Website

Many of us use Google Docs to manage our work. So why not just use one as your portfolio site as well? That’s what the designer Carly Ayres did, listing her job, contact information, and past and current projects in a simple doc. The default mode for the doc is set to “suggesting,” meaning that while Ayres maintains control over the document, visitors are free to add comments directly. The right column of the site, where Google Docs’ comments usually lie, is filled with people enthusiastically taking her up on that offer–usually by endorsing her work in some way.

Drawing You In

The design firm HAWRAF, at which Ayres is a partner, also has a very cool website. The best part? Your cursor becomes a pencil when you visit it, allowing you to actually annotate the website as you go (though unlike Ayres’s Google Doc, your scribbles don’t remain after you leave).