Algorithms Make Surprisingly Good Creative Directors

Everyone’s been there–struggling to think of an idea. Whether that’s for a new design, a creative project, a piece of writing, or even what to do this weekend, being blocked is a quintessentially human experience. So when it came time for Nicole He, a student at NYU’s Interactive Telecommunications Program, to decide what to do for her thesis project, she thought: Why can’t a computer do this for me?

It started as a joke. But writing a computer program that would generate ideas for creative projects sounded like a worthwhile challenge to pursue. And so for her thesis, He created an algorithm that would identify the best art project to do at a particular moment in time, which would then print out a receipt with a prompt for a project–then He would create an art piece that fulfilled the computer’s requirements. She documented the project, called The Best Art, via Twitter and Tumblr, completing a total of 27 projects over several weeks.

“Make fake flowers feel loved,” the algorithm ordered on one day. He bought a bouquet of real flowers and presented them to a bouquet of fake ones. “With a pair of earrings, design something that wastes,” it decreed on another. She created earrings made of $20 bills. “Using Trump’s foreign policy, create something essential,” it demanded. She created a list of resources to help Syrian refugees. “Build art out of a photo album and a thinly sliced raw beef,” it commanded. He filled an old school photo album with slices of raw beef.

To build the algorithm, He first thought about what conditions might influence a human trying to come up with an idea–how they’re feeling, what the weather’s like, and perhaps what’s happening in politics. Then, she imagined what factors might influence a computer coming up with art projects using similar proxies–the current weather in Brooklyn, her computer’s horoscope (she says it’s a Gemini), the number of Trump tweets that day, and the distance between the Earth and the International Space Station. Using these parameters, the algorithm comes up with a number to describe that day, against which it measures 1,000 different project ideas.

To create the potential project ideas, He scraped words from Kickstarter, U.S. patents, and old ITP projects, then let the algorithm plug those words into sentence structures she’d written. Then, the algorithm would perform a sentiment analysis on each prompt to determine its level of positivity or negativity and assign it a number based on this sentiment. Of the 1,000 project ideas the algorithm generated each time the program was run, whichever number was closest to the number describing the “best” art for that day would be spit out via a receipt.

“I spend all my time telling my computer what to do,” He says. “One thing that was sort of fun for me to explore originally was the idea of reversing the role of a human and computer in the creative process.”