The Anti-Smart Home Disconnects When You’re In A Great Conversation

Our digital lives take place on platforms designed to be universally usable, simple, and lightweight. But the interaction design student Skylar Jessen sees them as lacking nuance and humanity–they compress the way we express ourselves, just like an mp3 file.

For his thesis project at NYU’s Interactive Telecommunications Program, Jessen rethought a handful of these services–including a smart lamp, a mapping app, and a messaging app–with new interaction design. He describes his prototypes as “decompressed design,” founded on bringing kinder, more humane design to our digital lives.

A Lamp That’s Smart Enough To Know When To Shut Up

Jessen’s first prototype isn’t an app at all, but a connected lamp that detects when the people around it are having an important conversation–and disables all digital notifications until it’s over. Think of it as the anti-smart bulb.

“Our devices are inserting themselves into our moments all of the time,” Jessen says. “They’re kind of like this person in the room with us all the time, and that person is the most socially awkward friend you’ve ever had and can’t pick up on the social cues.”

The lamp uses a series of microphones to detect human conversation (Jessen is adamant that there is no speech recognition capacity built in, and none of the data is stored). Then, when the device senses that there are two people in the room speaking to each other for more than 30 seconds, it wirelessly disables all digital notifications. Then, once the conversation has stopped for more than two minutes, it turns them back on.

That’s the most basic version of his current prototype. But Jessen believes that there’s a more complex way to detect if a conversation is what he calls a “moment”–an interaction with more gravitas. He believes that the device could be designed based on a psychology concept called “mirroring.” During a conversation, when two people are really connecting, they often start to mirror each other with both their gestures and their voices. Jessen thinks the microphones in his lamp could analyze the difference in frequencies between two speakers and turn off notifications only when it senses that the frequencies are mirroring each other.