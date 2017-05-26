Why Designers Are Reviving This 30-Year-Old Japanese Productivity Theory

Decades before Marie Kondo became the go-to Japanese organizational guru—transforming her name into a verb and selling more than 6 million copies of her book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up—another declutter philosophy became one of Japan’s biggest exports.

Called 5S after its alliterative core tenets—sort, set in order, shine, standardize, and sustain—the methodology originated on the Toyota assembly line, then went on to become a foundational element of the lean manufacturing wave that swept the world in the 1980s. Its underpinning idea is as simple as its steps: Namely, that a well-organized workplace yields a safer, more efficient, and more productive system.

And while over the years 5S has mostly been used in regards to factory design, the principles have recently been applied to software development, housekeeping, and even architecture. What makes it exceptional is that it teaches not only how to visually organize for efficiency, but also how to maintain the system. So where did 5S come from? And how can it be useful off of the factory floor?

A Brief History Of 5S

5S originated with Japanese inventor Sakichi Toyoda–the founder of Toyota who is also known as the “father of the Japanese industrial revolution.”

In the wake of World War II, Japan was rebuilding the country’s infrastructure and bolstering its new manufacturing systems. Toyoda and his son Kiichiro, along with Toyota engineer Taiichi Ohno, spent the decades after the war exploring ways to trim the fat in Toyota’s manufacturing processes. By the ’70s, the English-speaking press had picked up on a production method they had been developing, called Just-In-Time manufacturing (also known as the Toyota Production System).

The Just-In-Time system seeks to cut costs, increase worker satisfaction, and cut down on waste by tightly managing and organizing every aspect of the production process—ultimately incorporating concepts like keeping tools visible and workspaces clean, and giving workers a sense of autonomy and involvement. The methodology spread throughout Japan, then hit the U.S. and spanned worldwide in the 1980s. (It’s considered a progenitor for lean manufacturing, another efficiency strategy that sprung out of the ’90s and is still practiced today.)

The Just-In-Time concept arose out of Toyoda and Ohno’s idea of 5S, whose steps are mainly concerned with creating a tidy work area, identifying and storing items that are most frequently used in production, and maintaining that orderly system. Here’s a summary: