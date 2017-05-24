Luxury Developments Are Creating Cities In Cities. That’s Not A Good Thing

New York City is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis, but there’s no shortage of luxury developments inching their way to completion. Marquee architects like Herzog and de Meuron , Bjarke Ingels , SHoP, Zaha Hadid , Rafael Viñoly , and Jean Nouvel have all designed breathtaking condos outfitted with all the bells and whistles that are sure to catch monied buyers’ eyes. So how do developers stay competitive in the upper echelons of the real estate market? It’s all about the amenities.

Waterline Square, a five-acre development on the West Side of Manhattan, recently announced an ambitious amenity program that includes a laundry list of features and spaces that would make any apartment hunter swoon. There’s an Olympic-size swimming pool, saunas, steam rooms, indoor soccer field, basketball court, rock climbing wall, bowling alley, recording studio, indoor gardening room, dog-washing salon, kids’ playroom, lounges, and the list goes on. And that’s just inside. Knitting the three towers–one by Kohn Pedersen Fox, one by Richard Meier, and one by Rafael Viñoly–together is a lush 2.6-acre park, which is privately owned but publicly accessible. Additionally, the development will include retail.

“Waterline Square’s guiding force was placemaking,” Melissa Ziweslin, managing director of Corcoran Sunshine, the company in charge of Waterline’s sales, says. “It’s such a dynamic master plan to have everything at [the residents’] fingertips. GID (the developer) has been very committed to filling Waterline Square with all of those features, which is what a condo owner looks for and what future tenants want.”

The troublesome thing is, developments like this are exacerbating class divides in New York by segmenting off portions of the population. Yes, people buying into luxury developments are doing it by choice. But the ripple effect of this type of exclusive “placemaking” impacts those who can’t purchase a seat at the table. Developers make millions at the expense of truly public space, rising real estate costs, and more segmented communities.

While the design language of Waterline Square is all about the city and community, it’s private and insular. Condo owners will have access to all the amenities as part of their association fees. Renters, on the other hand, will have to pay extra. The exact fee structure for renters’ use of the amenities has not yet been determined. Plus, the amenities in each tower–like outdoor terraces outfitted with kitchens–won’t be accessible to renters. The class divide is even designed into the buildings themselves. Condos are no lower than the 20th floor to ensure that people who can buy real estate get the best views.

A City Within A City

Each of the three towers is distinct and has its own amenities, like communal lounges and roof terraces, but the bulk of the services are shared in a central space, which is located underneath the park. Rockwell Group was enlisted to design and program the spaces.

“One of the reasons people are attracted to living in the city is disparate elements colliding and the change and transformation that happens in the city,” David Rockwell, founder of Rockwell Group, says. “So thinking about how amenities would work in Waterline was the scale and the opportunity to have a range of amenities that touch on a range of different things.”