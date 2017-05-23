PayPal Alleges Pandora Ripped Off Its Logo

When Pandora unveiled its new app icon logo last October , the company said that the change was meant, in part, to differentiate the brand even further from a jewelry company of the same name. But several media outlets and users on Twitter immediately pointed another striking similarity–between Pandora’s new sans serif logo and PayPal’s own double “P” icon, unveiled in 2014.

Now, PayPal is bringing Pandora to court over the logo, which it calls “unlawfully similar” to its own. A suit filed by PayPal in Manhattan federal court on Friday seeks to prevent Pandora from using the new logo.

PayPal’s suit claims that the similarities between the logos are causing confusion along PayPal customers who can’t easily distinguish between the two apps. It even goes so far to suggest that Pandora’s business–which has been struggling, with falling stocks and employee layoffs in the past few months–is benefitting from the confusion. “Pandora deserted its longstanding logo and latched itself on to the increasingly popular PayPal Logo as part of its efforts to catch up to its competition,” PayPal writes in the suit.

Before the rebrand, Pandora’s logo was a serifed “P” in a darker blue, enclosed in a square border. The new icon features a chunkier, serif P in lighter blue, and omits the “counter” (what typographers call the hole in a letterform). Last fall, Pandora’s Julie Scelzo told Fast Company’s John Paul Titlow that the logo went through 1,000 iterations before it was finalized. But the big blue “P” does look similar to PayPal’s icon, as many on Twitter were quick to point out in October:

The new Pandora logo looks too much like the Paypal logo and it sometimes makes me wonder why I have a Paypal bookmark on my toolbar. — dextromethOrphan (@Sirorphan) October 24, 2016

In the lawsuit, PayPal spells out the design decisions behind its logo, designed by San Francisco-based design studio fuseproject in 2014.