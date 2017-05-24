Warp-Speed Activism: 13 Protest Posters That Took Minutes To Design

It doesn’t take much to sex up a great social message. Proof? At the FC/LA Creativity Counter-Conference 2017, designers from the ad agency 72andSunny –including legendary graphic designer David Carson –created 16 posters in just 32 minutes, illustrating everything from the enduring importance of women’s rights (“Equality is a right, not a fight”) to the case against fake news (“The reason a fact is called a fact is because it is a fact”).

The exercise was part of a session on creative activism at 72andSunny’s L.A. office. During a lively panel discussion featuring Donna Lamar, a creative director at Twitter; Katie Malia, a comedy writer, performer, and creator of “Almost Asian;” and Ron Finley, an artist, designer, and gardener known as “The Gangsta Gardener,” eight 72AndSunny designers got to work visualizing socially conscious catchphrases that conference goers had suggested only moments earlier.

