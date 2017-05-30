Why The Rudest Chatbot Is The Best Chatbot

He says that to reach an action, you must first reach agreement. To reach agreement, you must have engagement. And to even begin to engage, you must have shared language.

To parse through all of this, the designer Paul Pangaro came up with a model of conversations called CLEAT:

It’s a wonder we ever manage to communicate at all.

Our participation in conversations means not just listening to words and parsing them, but subconsciously listening to dozens of other factors—how a person sounds, what they look like, their body language, where you both are. The semiotics of conversation are complex, even before you get to the content—and even then, the content has layers: the topic of conversation, the goal you’re trying to get to, how you feel about all of it.

Anticipating the other side of the conversation is not a new communication problem. Between humans, communication is incredibly faulty.

Choosing the right road means choosing the right way to understand the other side of the conversation. To what degree should a bot anticipate what’s happening on the other side of the wall?

If done right, Pangaro says, we reach lofty goals—shared history, forged relationships, trust, and unity. And all of this should be the goal of good software, he says, because “software with conversation at its heart is more human.”

Just enough communication

Over the last year, we’ve begun experimenting with bot design at Intercom—we’ve written before about some of the design considerations we made along the way about its role, its name, its personality, and the jobs it was designed to do.

Our bot intentionally handles only a few small jobs, the most essential of which is to keep customers and businesses (teams) in contact, even when the team is away.

As a participant in a conversation, it’s deliberately restrained. Everything about its conversation style is intended, not to keep the conversation going, but to spark only a limited reply. Because we favor human to human conversation over automation for its own sake, our bot is allowed to have just enough communication to get the job done, but no more. That means we get rid of a lot of nonessentials: no hellos, no names or genders, no apologies.