LED Fake Eyelashes Are The Wearable You Didn’t Know You Needed

We’ve seen glowing gala gowns , conductive light-up textiles , and sports bras inspired by bioluminescence. We’ve seen programmable clothing and accessories interwoven with LEDs, conductors, and microcircuits. So we thought that perhaps, when it came to superfluous light-up wearables, we’d seen it all.

We were wrong.

F.Lashes Interactive LED Eyelashes As seen at Maker Faire Bay Area, F.Lashes are interactive LED eyelashes by Arduino designer Tien Pham! http://flashes.se(via Hackster.io) Posted by Arduino on Tuesday, May 23, 2017

What you are seeing above is called F-Lashes, a rave-ready pair of light-up fake lashes that debuted this week at Maker Faire. According to the F-Lashes Facebook page, the lightweight LED eyelashes come in pink, red, blue, light blue, white, yellow, and green. Thin, translucent wires connect from each eyelash to a watch battery fastened at the back of the wearer’s head. Pressing a button will shift light-up lashes into different modes: blink, dance, or sparkle.

At a time when Burning Man is a favorite Silicon Valley vacation destination, maybe it was inevitable that rave culture would get entrepreneurial. As Prosthetic Knowledge first reported, F-Lashes is launching a Kickstarter in mid-July, and until then there’s an Instructables tutorial for making your own. There’s no news on pricing yet, but you can sign up for to be notified about the Kickstarter here.

Our recommendation? Pair them with color-changing hair dye, then hit the dance floor.MM