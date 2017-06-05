Sony Built A Craft Set For The Coding Generation

In an era of STEM “toys” that forget toys are supposed to be fun , the weird side of Sony has showed up to save the day.

Toio is a new game console by Sony, but it’s not for your typical video games like the PlayStation 4. Instead, the cartridges are AI programs. The controllers are motion control rings. And the thing you play is really a pair of tiny robotic cubes on wheels–which you can dress up in papercraft, or even snap on Lego.

Spotted by Spoon & Tamago, it’s essentially a coding game–or maybe, a post-coding, crafting game–that never uses the phrase “learn to code.” Instead, the purpose is “Moving hands. Thinking crazy. Coincidental discovery,” the project page says. “To the children making the future, an original experience of ingenuity.”

At the heart of Toio live two core cubes. They can sense the exact position of one another and move with incredible precision. (Seriously, watch the videos to understand just what it means when two robots move like gears of a fine watch.) The cubes themselves aren’t really the toy. They’re more like building blocks of a toy. Tape them to a single piece of paper, and they’ll crawl along like an inchworm. Add a paper pair of pants and they look like feet taking careful steps. From building organic-looking paper organisms, to creating “craft fights” with shooting, puzzle-solving, chasing, and sports, the limitations are only in your imagination–and, okay, optional add-on packs, too.

Because what makes a lot of these magical experiences possible is the cartridge system, which plugs into the Toio console itself (a base unit that actually charges the Toio cubes and remotes). Rather than coding programs, Toio players can purchase additional AIs to play with and riff upon with their own, physical creativity. The aforementioned robo battle Craft Fights are one pack, and the Craft Life kit–which lets you build robotic organisms–is another that you see below. Each comes with a special mat for the robots to play on, along with a kit with paper cutouts, and the AI cartridge itself.

But the kits are just a stepping off point. Crafting with Toio cubes almost resembles playing with a younger sibling, or perhaps, a very patient pet: You dress them up, try silly games, and probably go through a lot of tape and glue in the process.

To be honest, Toio looks even more fun than Lego’s new programmable platform.