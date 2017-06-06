Philip Johnson’s Most Beautiful Building Is Restored

The Glass House, a glass-walled jewel box whose design brazenly samples architectural history , is Philip Johnson’s most famous structure. But his most beautiful building is located just a few hundred feet away.

“This is still the best single room that I have ever designed,” Johnson once said about the Sculpture Gallery, an angular building on his sprawling New Canaan, Connecticut, estate.

Completed in 1970, the gallery was designed to showcase Johnson’s sculpture collection, which includes large-scale works by Robert Rauschenberg, George Segal, John Chamberlain, Frank Stella, and Bruce Nauman. Now the gallery has undergone its first major restoration.

While the Glass House ushers the bucolic surroundings indoors, the Sculpture Gallery is introverted so that nothing competes with experiencing the artwork.

The building’s white walls and meandering staircases were modeled after a Greek village. Its glass ceiling is supported by steel rafters, and when the sun shines into the building, the roof casts striped shadows into the interior that change throughout the day.

Over the years, the roof began to leak and water seeped into the building, causing paint to peel, the trusses to rust, and the lighting to become non-operational.

“The building was in need of TLC,” Irene Shum, curator of the Glass House, tells Co.Design.