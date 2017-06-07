Don’t Blame Us If You Waste Your Day With This Neural Network Drawing Tool

To demonstrate how machine learning works, one Dutch radio station has trained a neural network on hundreds of drawings and images of one of its reporters. When you draw a face, the program translates your sketch into what’s supposed to be a photorealistic image, based on its database of drawings of reporter Lara Rense. But the results are generally horrifying, mixing fleshy shapes with dark hair to create monstrous images that resemble a distorted human face. Or balls (see image eight in our slideshow).

The radio station used the Pix2Pix neural network. It can be trained on thousands of photos to generate a photorealistic image from a sketch.

Fair warning, the program is intensively addictive. The Co.Design team nearly broke Slack uploading sketches of everything from Trump to a bicycle to Magic Mike. Try it yourself here–and send your best drawings to CoDTips@fastcompany.com. We’ll publish the best ones.