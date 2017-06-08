Visualizing The World’s Deadliest Computer Virus

That was the main challenge in a newly released virtual reality film, Zero Days VR, which follows the destructive path of Stuxnet–the world’s first real cyber weapon and perhaps the most dangerous piece of code in history. Based on director Alex Gibney’s 2016 documentary Zero Days, the film takes you back to 2010, when a vicious malware thought to be created by the NSA and Israel’s intelligence agency attacked the uranium centrifuges inside a nuclear plant in Iran with the express purpose of preventing Iran from building a nuclear weapon (neither the U.S. nor Iran has confirmed the allegation). But the virus didn’t stop there–it quickly spread around the world, showing just how lethal a cyber weapon could be.

Stuxnet’s discovery, and the political intrigue surrounding it, is the focus of the VR film, which was created by the immersive media studio Scatter and has now won several awards. Scatter collaborated with Gibney on the documentary when he used the studio’s 3D scanning tool, DepthKit, to create an amalgamated character representing several NSA informants who spoke to the filmmaker. And since the actress playing the NSA informant had already been filmed in 3D, the studio decided to translate the documentary into virtual reality, with Gibney’s blessing and journalistic oversight.

But translating a documentary full of archival footage and talking heads into virtual reality is a serious challenge–especially when your main character is a piece of code. So Zero Days VR’s director, Yasmin Elayat, turned to the designer and animator Michael Rigley to come up with a concept for what the malicious virus might look like.

“We didn’t want to do the overused visual digital language, with ones and zeros, code that’s green,” Rigley says. “We tried to develop a new language for it. We wanted it to feel both organic and computational at the same time, almost corrosive.”

His concept for the virus looks like a malignant force sweeping through a pixelated, ambiguous backdrop that’s meant to represent the expanse of digital infrastructure. The visualization of Stuxnet moves through this framework like a fire, with red probing arms that comb through the digital world, searching for its targets. It looks like a menacing, organic creature on a mission.