A Farting Minion On A Hoverboard Is The Greatest Toy You Never Knew You Wanted

Don’t ask me why this Minion is on a hoverboard. Don’t even ask me what a Minion is. (Is it a monster? Or is it, like, a living emoji? And why don’t they all have two eyes?)

But what I can say is, robot manufacturer WowWee stuck a Minion on a hoverboard and made it programmable through the iPhone. It might not be as enticing as the latest coding toys coming out from Lego and Sony, but for $80, available now, it brought me back to playing with my Verbot the 1980s.

And it reminded me, while technologies and tastes may change, one thing never will: Humans will always love the absolute power of bossing around a seven-inch toy robot on wheels. That is, until it spins around, farts, and enslaves us.MW