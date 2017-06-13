Here’s What Happens When You Ask World-Famous Architects To Bake Cakes

Architects’ normal materials include concrete, steel, and glass, but over the weekend some of London’s most famous firms competed against each other in another medium: cake.

In the third annual Great Architectural Bake Off, a total of 14 architecture studios–including Foster + Partners, MAKE Architects, and Zaha Hadid Architects–faced off for the grand prize by making renditions of famous buildings out of flour, sugar, and butter in honor of the 2017 London Festival of Architecture. This year’s winner is a model of the Arenas de Barcelona, a long-defunct bull fighting arena that was redeveloped by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners in 2011. The building’s sugary replica consists of a Spanish orange cake surrounded by gingerbread walls and domed roof.

The entries included a molded chocolate nylon Millennium Bridge with gummy bears crossing it from Foster + Partners, a chocolate Guinness cake Olympic Stadium topped with berries and complete with medals in white, milk, and dark chocolate from AVR, and a Battersea Power Station decked out in chocolate and surrounded by lollipops from WilkinsonEyre–even a gray frosted Stonehenge from David Collins, though that one seems a bit like a cop-out. SOM’s dessert version of the Bienecke Library won an award for “Tastiest Bake,” while WATG, which hosted the event, won a special mention for their Cathédrale de Brasilia, which featured sugar glass spires.

While sadly you can’t taste them yourself, check out the creative baking skills in the slide show of images.KS