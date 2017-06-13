Firefly, Google’s Cute Self-Driving Car, Is Dead

Alphabet subsidiary Waymo is retiring its self-driving Firefly cars for a new fleet of 600 Chrysler Pacifica minivans. The reasons were practical, the Waymo team explains on Medium, with the same tenor in their voice as your buddy who swapped out his Firebird with the AC/DC album permanently stuck in the tape deck for a Kia Sedona that streams Peppa Pig to the back seats. The new vans can drive at full speed and can fit six passengers, while the Firefly was limited to 25mph and two seats.

Google never claimed it was building a car, after all, much like it doesn’t manufacture actual computers, either. The Firefly cars were merely a test platform for Google’s commercialization of autonomous vehicle software. Well, that, and a marketing play on four wheels that introduced America’s 200 million licensed drivers to the idea that a 400 horsepower smartphone might one day be cruising alongside them on the interstate.

Many of us mocked Firefly when it debuted. (When I first saw one at Google’s I/O conference, in my head I dubbed it a car so dweeby that it would beat itself up–and then that felt too cruel to even tweet.) It was a big marshmallow, built specifically to be nonthreatening, with a soft, pedestrian-friendly bumper.

[Photo: Waymo]

Firefly looks conservative, even naive–because it is. Whereas Google was first on the road with a semi-responsible self-driving car, cutthroat competitors like Uber have been catching up by buying an entire CMU research department and launching self-driving cars across San Francisco without proper permits. Elon Musk cockily introduced “Autopilot” as a self-driving software update for existing Tesla owners, only to cost a driver their life when they didn’t realize that “Autopilot” didn’t mean that the car automatically piloted itself. Firefly, on the other hand, didn’t even have a steering wheel, because Google researchers realized that if a driver was holding the wheel while believing an AI could take over at any time, they might not really be all that attentive, and put lives at risk.

[Photo: Waymo]