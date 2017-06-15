No, Ikea Isn’t Selling On Amazon–But It Might Be Soon

Despite countless reports to the contrary, Ikea is not selling its vast inventory on Amazon. It’s actually not selling anything on Amazon.

In fact, the sparse selection of Ikea items that bloggers claim are new on the site–including a lamp, some children’s bowls, and a Frakta bag–have in many cases been there for years, listed by third party resellers. And those resellers do not appear to be operating under some cloak and dagger operation for Ikea, either.

“No the products are not placed there with initiative from IKEA,” a spokesperson told Co.Design.

So what’s going on? Where did this rumors start? Last week, Reuters reported that Ikea customers “may soon” be able to buy its flat pack furniture and other goods “through the likes of Amazon.” That was apparently based upon comments by IKEA Chief Executive Torbjorn Loof, who admitted, “There is a rapid change in the market where much of what we have learned and what we know of is changing radically.” Then he added, “I leave unsaid on which (platforms), but we will test and pilot, to see…what does digital shopping look like in future…”

Loof did not disclose which partners Ikea was considering as partners. And he specified that no contracts had been signed yet. From this report, it seems a “patient zero” blogger noticed some Ikea-branded goods on Amazon and assumed they were part of a new partnership. The echo chamber took things from there.

Even still, if some Ikea goods are already on Amazon, does a potential partnership between Ikea and Amazon matter at all? In short, definitely. The Ikea furnishings on Amazon are remarkably limited, and are mostly the sorts of small, easily-shipped things you’d expect. There is no flat pack furniture that we see.