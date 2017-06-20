Public Data Is More Important Than Ever–And Now It’s Easier To Find

Public data, in theory, is meant to be accessible to everyone. But in practice, even finding it can be near impossible, to say nothing of figuring out what to do with it once you do. Government data websites are often clunky and outdated, and some data is still trapped on physical media–like CDs or individual hard drives.

Tens of thousands of these CDs and hard drives, full of data on topics from Arkansas amusement parks to fire incident reporting, have arrived at the doorstep of the New York-based start-up Enigma over the past four years. The company has obtained thousands upon thousands more datasets by way of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Enigma specializes in open data: gathering it, curating it, and analyzing it for insights into a client’s industry, for example, or for public service initiatives. Enigma also shares its 100,000 datasets with the world through an online platform called Public—the broadest collection of public data that is open and searchable by everyone. Public has been around since Enigma launched in 2013, but today the company is introducing a redesigned version of the site that’s fresher and more user-friendly, with easier navigation and additional features that allow users to drill further down into the data. But while the first iteration of Public was mostly concerned with making Enigma’s enormous trove of data—which it was already gathering and reformating for client work—accessible to the public, the new site focuses more on linking that data in new ways. For journalists, researchers, and data scientists, the tool will offer more sophisticated ways of making sense of the data that they have access to through Enigma. When Hicham Oudghiri and Marc DaCosta founded Enigma four years ago, their focus was on gathering raw data in one place in order to mine it for insights into things like industry, policy, culture and social behavior. They found that open data held commercial appeal for large corporations that needed help analyzing business risks or industry shifts, as well as public service value. For example, using its trove of open data Enigma can help a major bank find solutions for investigating financial crimes based on recent criminal data. On the pro bono side, the company got considerable attention in 2015 for an effort in conjunction with city officials in New Orleans that targeted homes that are most at risk to fire and helped get smoke detectors installed there. Another recent public service project involves visualizing data that tracks U.S. sanctions. [Screenshot: Enigma] As it worked both on commercial and public projects, the company found its mission starting to shift. “Our main thesis when we launched was that there is a tremendous disconnect between the data that is published and the people who can connect the dots,” says Oudghiri. “We thought it was mostly a problem of access. Now we’ve learned that it’s important to take a stab at interpreting, analyzing, and linking these datasets together so that they can solve problems.”

