Grenfell Tower: How Deregulation, Privatization, And Bad Design Led To Tragedy

The cause of the June 14 fire that burned down Grenfell Tower, a 24-story public housing building in West London, has been determined: it began in a refrigerator-freezer in one of the apartments .

In the days since the blaze, it’s become clear that the structure’s cladding, which was added in a renovation, exacerbated the flames. Now, London is testing 600 other high-rises to asses the fire safety of their cladding–and so far, officials have found 11 public housing high-rises that are fitted with a similar product.

As investigators learn more about the tragic fire and forces at play in Grenfell Tower, the catastrophe is also emerging as a symbol of broader political and economic issues. While building systems have become more advanced and materials are more sophisticated than ever, many people are questioning how a highly flammable product ended up on Grenfell Tower. Architecture is supposed to make us safer, not endanger our lives. The short answer? It’s due to the politics of regulating private industry and deepening class divides.

Same Materials, Different Regulations

Originally constructed in 1974, Grenfell Tower underwent renovations in 2015-2016 that included new cladding and windows on its Brutalist facade. The builders specified a product named Reynobond PE, which is essentially plastic sandwiched between aluminum sheets. The cladding was affixed to the exterior, leaving a gap between the existing concrete facade. Investigators say the material created a chimney effect that spread the fire faster, and the plastic core fueled flames.

U.K. building codes allow Reynobond PE. But other countries, including the United States, have banned its use in tall buildings, citing fire safety concerns. Germany banned Reynobond PE in structures over 70 feet tall in 1980, and even the manufacturer cautioned against using the material on any building more than 30 feet tall.

There’s wide variation in building codes for a variety of reasons. Climactic and geologic conditions vary from place to place; earthquake-prone Japan and Chile have very stringent codes when it relates to reinforcing buildings, which some have credited for saving lives when natural disasters strike. Miami-Dade County, in Florida, beefed up its code after Hurricane Andrew.

But while building codes can make our buildings safer, more environmentally friendly, or more accessible, they’re also often influenced by the age-old debate of regulation versus deregulation. Some argue that tight governmental regulations on construction and materials are necessary public protections; others believe it’s red tape that stifles business. In the case of Reynobond, the debate around regulation and deregulation may have played a role. The “mania for deregulation” led to standards that “just aren’t good enough,” one expert told the Guardian.