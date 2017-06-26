Science Is Proving Why Urban Design Matters More Than Ever

It’s easy to make our cities attractive. Plant a few flowers, pick up litter, put up a sculpture or two. But cosmetic improvements don’t necessarily translate to meaningful change to public spaces. There’s very little research on how urban design affects issues like equitable access, civic responsibility, civic pride, and informed voting–four of the biggest challenges facing cities today, according to the Center for Active Design (CfAD), a nonprofit that explores the intersection of design and public health.

To shed more light on the role of design in civic life, CfAD surveyed over 5,000 people from 26 different communities–and different socioeconomic groups and races–across the United States to quantify how urban design makes them feel. The researchers conducted photo-based experiments, showing respondents images of the same public space with minor changes–like different signs and more greenery–in order to go beyond anecdotal associations and toward causality about the impact of different interventions. It’s a step forward in establishing urban design as essential–and not merely “nice to have.”

The results–published under the title The Assembly Civic Engagement Survey, or ACES–is one of the the first empirical research studies to do so. It found that simple interventions can make a big difference in how people perceive their cities. Here are three takeaways:

The Surprising Impact Of Seating

The study found that more public benches make people feel more satisfied with their cities. Communities that think they have adequate public seating were 9% more satisfied with police, and trusted government 7% more than communities that felt their seating was inadequate. Meanwhile, an adequate number benches in public spaces was connected to 10% higher civic trust and 4% higher public participation.

While the survey doesn’t say that more benches somehow equates to more trusting citizens, having more places to sit can make buildings feel more welcoming and open–having a tangible effect on how people perceive their cities and police.

“Strategic enhancements to civic spaces–including amenities to improve public plazas and sidewalks–can positively impact measures of civic trust,” the report recommends. “Consider low-cost improvements such as comfortable seating, plantings, and improved lighting.”

Public Buildings Should Have A “Front Porch”

As part of the study, ACES researchers showed respondents photos of a public library and asked them how welcoming the building appeared. Each building in the photos was virtually identical–except one had benches, greenery, and a lamppost Photoshopped in. The second image with the “inviting features” made people 10% more likely to feel “extremely welcome” in the building.