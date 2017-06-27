Graphic Design’s Next Great Challenge: Branding AI

James Cameron did the world a terrible disservice with The Terminator. Even today, society defines cutting-edge technology by steel and glowing red LEDs. And so most of us cannot distinguish the logic of machine learning from the world-ending singularity.

“It’s super dystopian,” says Jody Hudson-Powell, partner at Pentagram. “It’s dark sci-fi stuff. Machine learning isn’t dark sci-fi stuff. It’s technology that’s really going to [positively] impact people’s lives.”

So along with his brother, Luke Powell, a fellow Pentagram partner, Hudson-Powell co-led a brand design for the machine learning processor startup Graphcore—one not based on scary imagery or nonsensical Hollywood theatrics, but the logic that drives neural networks, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

To brand these oft-invisible concepts will be one of the biggest challenges for graphic designers over the next 5 to 10 years. What is a neural network? It’s essentially a brain built from servers or software. What is machine learning? It’s a process by which computers chew data to adopt a new skill. And AI is often a string of equations known as an algorithm, but also a catch-all term that can encompass neural nets, machine learning systems, and basically everything that orbits this world. Even this short paragraph glosses over the nuance of each system in ways that will make a computer scientist’s skin crawl. Yet designers and marketers will need to summarize these ephemeral technologies in few words, using branding snapshots like logos and taglines to convey untold complexities.

“When we first got the job, we wanted to lean toward using neural networks and machine learning to create the assets,” says Hudson-Powell. “But the industry progress being made is so rapid, and the look of things is changing so fast, we almost had to take a step back.”

Instead of considering the latest in neural network visualization–like fleshy semi-human faces or images drawn from dogs–Pentagram learned from Graphcore how these machines really think. Machines absorb knowledge by ingesting huge libraries of data. Case in point: A machine assembles the idea of a kitchen by spotting the sub-elements of a kitchen–a refrigerator, a stove, a sink. Only from these pieces does it understand the larger idea. (And the same logic applies as a machine analyzes the handle, silhouette, and doors of a refrigerator itself.)

“We realized . . . these low-resolution fragments of images are how a machine conceives the world, recognizing small objects, and pairing smaller objects up to make context,” says Hudson-Powell. “We’re interested in this idea of resolution, they can go from perfect and organic–our perception of the world–to break down to be more minute, pixelated fragments.”