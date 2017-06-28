What Home Improvement Shows Get Wrong

I still don’t see why any normal human, living a real life, would want to live in a tiny house , a glorified tool shed, often propped up on a trailer, sitting in a parking lot.

And frankly, neither does Drew Scott, co-host and co-twin of the HGTV home improvement show, Property Brothers. During the 48 hours I spent with the duo for a recent profile, I sat down with Drew, and his fiancee and creative director, Linda Phan, to discuss some of my more pressing questions about HGTV’s role in the average American consumer’s life–and how their Scott Living brand of home furnishings responds.

You’ve been on HGTV America since 2011. That means, anytime someone flips on the TV, they might be watching a kitchen renovation that’s six years behind interior design trends, which then inspires them to makeover their home with a dated style. Do you think that you actually slow interior design trends in the process?

Drew Scott: With our shows, aside from Jonathan and my hair over the years, there’s nothing else you can really tell to indicate changing eras of design. A lot of people watch one of our very first episodes and think, ‘That’s great, I totally want to do that in my house!’

What you see out there sold in stores, and on some TV shows, it is not what the latest trend is, or the latest that’s happening in design. And so, there is a bit of a battle sometimes, that people might fall back into thinking, ‘This is something I really like, but it is quite dated.’ Or they want to add a certain feature or use certain color palettes because they want to sell their home for top dollar, but they’re actually a little bit [from] a couple seasons ago.

There’s good and bad there. We like to be starting a trend, on the forefront of it. That’s why we work with companies like Fashion Snoops, to make sure we’re on the pulse of that and we can help shape where it’s going. But with that in mind, you also have to realize, with the average American out there, they’re not on top of what the latest things are. A lot of them do like what’s been happening over the past few years here. So there are certain things that are pushing that cutting-edge trend, and there are certain things we incorporate that have been around for a while.

Linda Phan: Lowe’s is a good example. With Scott Living working with different vendors, we’ve learned certain outlets have different trend schedules. Like when we’re designing for Lowe’s, they know their consumers are about two years behind current trends so we have to [aim for that].