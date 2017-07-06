What It’s Like To Live With A Robotic Third Thumb

Mankind’s greatest advantage over the rest of the animal kingdom isn’t just its larger brain. It’s another, smaller evolution, shared with but a few primates, that has allowed humans to master tools that evolved from sharpened sticks to multitouch iPhones: the opposable thumb.

So we have a question for you: Would you like another?

Because Royal College of Art graduate Dani Clode has developed an intriguing prosthesis called the Third Thumb. Featured on Dezeen, it’s not a replacement thumb for amputees, but an additional thumb for anyone who might find the possibility empowering. “I came across the origin of the word prosthesis and found that it meant ‘in addition to,'” says Clode. “This inspired me to reframe prosthetics as extensions, rather than anything that ‘fixes’ or ‘replaces.'”

In other words, she imagined the prosthetic as a small superpower that anyone might opt into as easily, and as commonly, as they might put on a pair of glasses or earrings. It’s actually a popular concept at the moment. Scientists from the Inami Hiyama Laboratory recently debuted a prosthetic third arm, called the MetaLimb, and even Facebook has teased wearables that would read your mind and let you feel messages on your skin.

As for the Third Thumb, it slips onto your hand much like a glove. The appendage itself is driven by two small motors, and you activate these motors by pushing on pressure sensors with your toes. As strange as this control scheme may sound, it’s common in prostheses–the MetaLimb, and even Dean Kamen’s robot arm, have used similar foot controls.

These controls take all of a minute to learn but a bit longer to master, as figuring out just the right amount of toe pressure to apply for various tasks takes some learning. But there’s a payoff. In the above video, Clode shows herself practicing all sorts of feats with the thumb, from holding four wine glasses at a time, to closing a pair of sunglasses with one hand.