Scientifically Speaking, Your PowerPoint Sucks

When I spoke to five leading designers last year about how they design presentations, Meg Beckum, a creative director at the brand engagement firm Sullivan , had some straightforward advice. “Don’t treat a presentation like a brochure,” she told me. “For the most part, people aren’t reading the slides. You want to start a conversation and have a dialogue.”

This should be comforting advice for designers, who are used to communicating through strong visual messaging anyway—to hell with words. Others I interviewed echoed Beckum’s sentiment, adding that presentations are most compelling when they are punctuated with data visualizations, splashes of color, carefully chosen fonts, and animation. And while I kept using “PowerPoint” as a shorthand for “presentations” in my interview questions, several of the designers I interviewed corrected me. They actually used the presentation software Prezi.

But does the kind of presentation software that you use really have an effect on the persuasiveness or effectiveness of your presentation? Researchers at the Harvard Department of Psychology’s Decision Science Laboratory think so. In a study titled Does A Presentation’s Medium Affect Its Message? published in Plos One, they concluded that yes, in fact it does. And they found that Prezi was the best medium to use.

But the more fascinating part of the study is why some methods of presentation triumph over others. From the perspective of Beckum and the other designers I spoke to, Prezi was appealing because it offers more advanced tools for presenting information in precisely the way the designers want it presented.

But as this new study argues, there are also psychological factors that determine what type of presentation will capture the audience’s attention and convey information best. If you know how to leverage that, the researchers conclude, not only will the design of your presentation be better perceived, the audience will also think more highly of you as a presenter. Here are three of the most compelling takeaways from their research.

Our Brains Like “Zoomable” Interfaces

The researchers behind the Harvard study wanted to explore two overarching questions: What mental mechanisms underlie effective communication, and how can presenters leverage those to communicate more effectively? They looked at three different communication styles: PowerPoint, Prezi, and oral presentation. They divided the study into two phases. The first phase had 146 participants create a presentation in one of the three formats—with the topic and context provided by the researchers—then give it to an audience of 153 over Skype. The second phase took video footage of those presentations and showed them to a larger audience (1,069 people).

In both phases, the audience members were asked to judge each presentation style—and the results show Prezi as the clear winner. The audience, the researchers write, “evaluated Prezi presentations as more organized, engaging, persuasive, and effective than both PowerPoint and oral presentations.”