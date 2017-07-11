The Frank Lloyd Wright Project History Conveniently Forgot

If Frank Lloyd Wright wrote his own history, the expert in personal myth-making would likely paint himself as the visionary architect of progress who reinvented cities, houses, and architectural systems all in the name of a better society. But as one of his lesser-known unbuilt projects reveals, his definition of “social progress” was filled with contradictions. Was Wright truly forward-thinking? It’s complicated–and it reveals a blind spot in architectural scholarship.

In 1928, Wright created a conceptual design for the Rosenwald Schools–an educational network, mostly in the segregated south, for African-American children. The unbuilt project proposed a school that emphasized learning through play and physical activity, taught geometry through architecture, and was designed with affordable construction in mind.

The project is featured in Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive, a new exhibition at MoMA. But before the exhibition, there was little research on Wright’s Rosenwald School, as it only existed in two drawings in Wright’s archive, and it’s virtually ignored by history books on Wright. Mabel O. Wilson, an architectural history and theory professor at Columbia University, sought to fill in the blanks when she was invited to interpret an item from the archive for the exhibition.

Compared to Wright’s other work, the school was a small, obscure project that arose from abnormal circumstances. But that he talked about the building’s users through regressive and racist terminology speaks volumes about how the architect, who was so intent on looking to the future, couldn’t shake some of the ingrained social behaviors of his time.

Wilson’s new research into the project sheds light on an oft-ignored aspect of his legacy–and opens a line of inquiry into how history understands so-called progressive geniuses.

In a video about her research, Wilson outlines the contradiction in Wright’s views about social progress. She points out that Wright used many of the same architectural details and strategies that he employed for wealthier, white clients–a move that reflects a perspective that all people deserve the same quality and thoughtfulness in a building. Meanwhile, correspondence reveals that Wright harbored prejudices and stereotypes about African-Americans:

“When you start to read some of how Wright starts to describe the project–and particularly the way in which he characterizes African-Americans as being childlike, enjoying music and dance, bright colors–[and how] he makes a reference to ‘darkies,’ there’s a sensibility about Wright that starts to allow for cultural hierarchies. They are certainly a part of that time and could be understood as being sort of the part of the rationale about how civilization would advance, which was often talked about as white civilization without necessarily describing it.”

Established by Tuskege Institute educator and activist Booker T. Washington and philanthropist Julius Rosenwald in 1913, the Rosenwald Schools were an experimental model for increasing literacy in African-American children and youth, and decreasing poverty. Because of segregation and the lack of public money for African-American schools, Rosenwald donated one-third of the required funding for each school, while the black community that the schools served contributed another third, and the local school board the final third.