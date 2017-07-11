What It Would Feel Like To Walk On Mars

Since the Mars Rover landing in 2012, the dream of going to Mars is stronger than ever. Two hundred thousand people even signed up to die on the planet in order to a part of one company’s plan create the first human settlement there. But now you can visit Mars without having to leave your family, friends (and any chance of returning home) behind.

Mars 2030 is a new VR experience that’s based entirely on research and satellite imagery from NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA. After descending through the planet’s atmosphere and landing near the first human settlement on Mars, you can explore 40 miles of Martian terrain that’s as close as it could be to the real thing–the creators Fusion Media Group turned it into virtual space using satellite images taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The virtual settlement is modeled after research from NASA Langley’s Evolvable Mars Campaign, an all-encompassing strategy to send humans to Mars in the 2030s.

Define a pioneering strategy and operational capabilities that can extend and sustain a human presence in the solar system including a human journey to explore the Mars system starting in the mid-2030s.

On top of the experience’s scientific accuracy, it’s a blast to bounce around in 3/8 gravity, experience a Martian sunrise, and even explore an ancient lava tube.

Mars 2030 will be available on Oculus and HTC Vive in late July, and Playstation VR later in the year.KS