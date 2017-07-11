Google’s Rules For Designers Working With AI

How do we make sure we’re designing artificial intelligence that takes human behavior into account? How do you integrate machine learning into a product or service while ensuring that it doesn’t perpetuate bias , oversimplify nuance , or bombard everyone with fake news ? To put it bluntly, how do we design algorithms that aren’t evil ?

Google’s AI research division, Google Brain, says it’s on a mission to find out. On Monday, the company announced a new research program called the People + AI Research initiative (PAIR for short) that’s all about understanding how humans interact with machine learning. As part of that effort, the company has developed a set of best practices that its teams use to design experiences that include machine learning.

It’s part of a philosophy the Google UX community is calling “human-centered machine learning,” where machine learning algorithms solve problems while keeping human needs and behaviors in mind. Detailed on Medium by Josh Lovejoy and Jess Holbrook, two designers in the Research and Machine Intelligence group at Google, these are Google’s rules for designing with machine learning while still keeping the user–and their humanity–at the center. Here are a few of the basics.

Machine Learning Doesn’t Solve Everything

Lovejoy and Holbrook write that before rushing to include machine learning in your product or service, remember that it’s still your job as the designer to identify the problem and how best to solve it. Do the research that would be part of your conventional design process. Some problems may not need machine learning at all, while others might be perfectly suited to it. The point is, the algorithm doesn’t know if it’s the right tool to solve a problem. Don’t throw machine learning at everything–especially because it can be costlier to build than a simple fix.

For instance, Lovejoy and Holbrook point to the Gmail feature that reminds users to attach a file if they’ve mentioned the word “attachment” or “attached” in the body of the email. There’s no machine learning involved there—while AI might find more missing attachments, it’d be much more complicated and time-intensive to build.

In order to make sure machine learning is the right tool for the job, the duo recommend asking questions like these in order to identify what users expect from an AI-powered product:

Describe the way a theoretical human “expert” might perform the task today. If your human expert were to perform this task, how would you respond to them so they improved for the next time? Do this for all four phases of the confusion matrix. If a human were to perform this task, what assumptions would the user want them to make?

Out of a group of ideas for how to solve a problem, plot out which solutions would have the largest impact for users, and which would benefit the most from using machine learning. Ideas that both depend heavily on machine learning and would create the greatest impact for the users are the best ones to tackle.