Here’s A Peek At The iPhone’s Next Big Trick

We’ve all heard about the promise of augmented reality coming to the iPhone. With iOS 11 due later this year, Apple is releasing ARKit–a software that allows developers to create richer augmented reality apps that utilize the full potential of Apple’s hardware. And as Fast Company reported , that hardware may soon get a major upgrade thanks to 3D lasers.

But when Apple announced the feature, it was hard to know if it would amount to all that much. On the one hand, hundreds of millions of iOS devices–iPhones and iPads–could get a new wave of apps that put Pokémon Go to shame. On the other, Apple was starting out in fourth place. After all, Google has Project Tango. Microsoft has Hololens. Facebook has its own new platform for AR apps. And we’re not even counting what Snapchat and Instagram are doing.

However, it’s looking less and less like Apple has squandered any opportunities by being late. Apple’s iOS 11 isn’t out for consumers until this fall, but developers are already using its ARKit in anticipation of its launch to make some incredible things–and they’ve begun sharing some of their demos, showcasing what ARKit is capable of. Whether or not “augmented reality” sounds like something you’re interested in, these concepts tease a whole new wave of apps to come.

Real-World Minecraft

Matthew Hallberg ported bits of the popular, open world-building game Minecraft into ARKit. Not only does he drop miniature trees and rocks all over his kitchen–all of which can be chipped away with a pickaxe–he’s able to construct life-sized buildings out of Minecraft bricks.

The takeaway: We’re going to build so much virtual crap that cities are going to need virtual zoning restrictions.

Inter-dimensional Portals That You Can Actually Walk Through

In what is by far the trippiest use of ARKit, creatives at Nedd built a inter-dimensional portal. It’s essentially a door to another world. You can walk around it to peek inside. But in a powerful, interactive twist, after the user walks through the portal and ends up in a world of polygons, they can look back through the door and see the real world–tiny, and suddenly so far away.

Takeaway: The most breathtaking bits of AR may be immersive, yet have no learning curve.