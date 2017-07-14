These Classical Artworks Come To Life To Make Fun Of Your Museum Selfie

Look, I know that you’re into art. R eally into art. I saw your contemplative selfie on Instagram. The one in which you’re standing in front of art and attempting to very casually, spontaneously, take a picture of yourself pondering it.

We’re not judging. After all, art selfies are so common these days, some museums are banning selfie sticks. But you know who might be judging you? The Art Gallery of Ontario–ever so slightly.

The gallery’s new app ReBlink, by digital artist Alex Mayhew, brings some of AGO’s historic paintings to life through the magic of augmented reality. Visitors can hold up their smartphones to see Marchesa Casati–depicted in a 1922 portrait by Jean de Gaigneron that’s hanging in the gallery—holding up her smartphone via a selfie stick, too. The subjects of other paintings stare contemplatively into their laptops, give each other bunny ears, and more, all through the lens of visitors’ smartphone.

Of course, no one should feel bad about taking selfies at museums. Because what were these famous oil portraits but the Snapchats of their day? The only difference now? Portraiture belongs to the masses. Oh, and sometimes we use princess rainbow puke filters, too.MW