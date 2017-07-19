Slack Invests In A Part-Human AI For Business

The best, and only, personal assistant I’ve ever had was Clara . She studied my schedule closer than I did, knew hours I liked keeping free from calls, and referred all meetings to my favorite local coffee shop. I’d just CC her on any email, and she’d take care of the rest.

Clara, of course, wasn’t real. She was built by the startup Clara Labs, using a cross of AI and real people to handle scheduling for me. Now, Clara is growing up. The company has recently secured a Series A round of funding worth $7.3 million, with contributions from ex-Dropbox investor Lan Xuezhao’s Basis Set Ventures, Sequoia, First Round, and, perhaps most interestingly, Slack.

As Clara Labs CEO Maran Nelson put it to me, she believes her company has reached a point where it has both proven there’s a market for subscription virtual assistants and trained its AI technology enough to handle most of the heavy lifting, rather than rely on people. In other words, the market-tested product can actually scale.

When I last tried Clara, she was mostly people who were hired to respond to emails and schedule. This work was never intended to be waste. Instead, Clara Labs was gathering data to train its own machine to have one perfect conversation that might play out a million different ways: scheduling a meeting.

“You don’t just start with a bot from day one. You start very much manually. So the early early days, [my cofounder] Michael and I were manually scheduling meetings. Then I got my sisters to do it. Then we were working with other people to be Clara on the back end of the service,” says Nelson. “It was a means to bootstrap our way into the data we needed.”

Since, Clara has continued to get smarter, first suggesting responses to human emailers, and now, I’m told, manages to take most of those conversations over herself. While Nelson wouldn’t commit to a percentage of responses handled by Clara, she says that people are only flagged in when Clara doesn’t have a high certainty of offering a perfect response.

It’s a balance that the company refers to as “human in the loop”—in which humans are a safety valve to ensure quality, and to continually train the machines to get better in a case-by-case basis. Especially for a small startup, without the resources of a Google to throw at its smart algorithms, this design is allowing Clara Labs to go to market quickly.