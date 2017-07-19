Two Photographers Shoot Two Radically Different Portraits Of “New” Detroit

Is Detroit a mausoleum to a failed American Dream, or is it the site of the next great economy? Is it suffering from plummeting real estate values, or experiencing a housing boom? As with many things, it depends on who you ask and who’s framing the city, as two new photography books show.

“My love of ruins first attracted me to Detroit,” writes Camilo José Vergara in Detroit Is No Dry Bones, a recent book from the University of Michigan Press which includes images of the city’s crumbling mansions, fading architectural grande dames, and vibrant murals taken between 1990 and 2015. It’s a provocative opening line since ruin porn is blasphemy to some purveyors of New Detroit–or the revitalized, thriving, and entrepreneurially nourished version of the city that’s depicted in another new book about the city, Detroit: The Dream is Now by Michel Arnaud. Both titles, which were released within six months of one another, are treatises on the state of Detroit and the growing pains it’s experiencing as it undergoes post-industrial reincarnation. Taken individually, each book shows half the story, but together they paint a fuller picture of America’s favorite comeback city and the complexities it embodies.

Essentially a lifestyle book, Detroit: The Dream Is Now chronicles the new crop of galleries, creative studios, restaurants, bars, and expertly renovated homes sprouting up in the city. It’s a rosy portrait of hard-working individuals who are keen to put stereotypical images of decline in their rear-view mirrors and, understandably, maintain forward momentum. Indeed, new streetlights are populating the streets, Detroit was named a “city of design” by UNESCO (a designation that recognizes cities with a backbone of creativity), and its economy and home values are growing. However, the city still has the highest concentrated poverty rate of metropolitan areas in the country. While the subjects Arnaud interviews acknowledge the challenges of gentrification and unequal growth, it’s only in a tangential way. “Overall it’s a positive thing,” artist Tylonn Sawyer tells Arnaud in a Q&A about what it’s like to live and work in Detroit today, and what the climate is like surrounding the changes. “It’s much better than having squalor or buildings staying abandoned for years; in that respect it’s very positive. At the same time, I can see the effects of gentrification. Witnessing it firsthand, it’s a cause for concern because people are getting pushed out or priced out.”

Most of the city’s economic development investment, new infrastructure, and new businesses are centered in the 7.2-square-mile downtown core of Detroit, which is a fraction of the city’s sprawling 142-square-mile area. Arnaud’s depiction features virtually no signs of abandonment between the book’s featured boutiques and cafes. It’s wonderful to see so many people thriving in Detroit, but as Vergara points out in his tome, abandonment still persists, both in the case of physically empty buildings and from the standpoint of governmental and private investment. In these areas, residents still have had to fend for themselves.

