It’s Time To Stop Using AI As A Marketing Gimmick

Has artificial intelligence reached the peak of inflated expectations yet? In some circles, it’s being described as “ stupid ” and over-valuated . In others, AI is on its way to surpassing human intelligence in our lifetime.

We know one thing is certain: The number of companies mentioning “artificial intelligence” in earnings calls this year skyrocketed, from 6 in 2013 to 244 in 2017. Everyone from Starbucks to Mastercard is touting the benefits of AI.

Why is there so much hype now? Much of it can likely be attributed to the following:

We have more data and greater computational power than ever before, giving older, well-worn concepts more horsepower.

We have seen innovation in techniques that take advantage of this greater power, such as deep learning.

Communication tools are on the rise, and as a result, companies are experimenting with AI approaches in a much higher-profile, consumer-facing interface, namely text- and voice-based messaging.

Technology and product advancements are reaching a point where AI can be used to augment them (e.g., IoT, driverless cars, etc.).

As a researcher embedded within a product team, it puzzles me to see so many companies pitch “X . . . with artificial intelligence!” What does that even mean for their customers? Messages like this always make me wonder whether the company is using AI as a marketing gimmick rather than solving anything of real value to the customer. In truth, AI as it stands today is rarely the most elegant solution for all your product’s problems. But with a product-first mind-set and the right circumstances, it can absolutely help you build a great product.

What is AI good for today?

There are many fantastic introductions to AI (this one from Andreessen Horowitz is one of my favorites), but usually when people talk about AI, they’re talking about one of two things:

Machine learning: technologies that solve specific problems without being coded explicitly, such as self-driving cars, e-commerce chatbots, and recommendation systems. This is the only AI that’s useful today. Artificial general intelligence: AI that can generally engage with problems without being explicitly trained and can figure out how to solve completely new problems, like a human can. This is the science fiction, brain-plus-computer stuff that Elon Musk and Ray Kurzweil talk about. We’re not talking about general intelligence in this post.

Great, product-driven companies understand that machine learning and artificial intelligence aren’t solutions in and of themselves. They’re one solution, with strengths and weaknesses just like any other potential solution, and solve real customer pain points. Here are a few of my favorite examples:

Slack has a team called Search, Learning, and Intelligence dedicated to helping customers cut down on time-consuming work tasks, like searching for files, suggesting channels to leave or join, and catching up on discussions taking place after work hours. The team is trying to solve a massive problem: information overload. For instance, a nice new set of features called Highlights uses machine learning to surface a user’s most important messages, based on their activity across channels.