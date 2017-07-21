How To Steal Design Ideas (And Not Feel Like A Schmuck)

Stealing is wrong. We all know that, right? Mom and dad said it first, then it’s hammered in by every teacher from kindergarten to senior thesis. No stealing.

You can imagine then the shock I felt upon entering the workforce–where “stealing” good ideas is not only encouraged, but often necessary to create good and effective work.

I’ll be honest, the adjustment was tough. As a visual designer responsible for digital experiences and content marketing assets, if I steal, people notice. That said, I recognize that admiration of the work in my field–my hunt for inspiration–is not only critical when I’m doing research for a client, it’s also one of the best ways I learn.

But the line between inspiration and theft is often blurry. At what point does our replication of a good idea (the Stories on Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook sure look similar, don’t they?) cross the line from smart to plagiarism (like Melania Trump’s infamous Michelle Obama gaffe)? To that point, what is our responsibility as designers to be original? Do we have one? And if so, where does that leave our clients?

Here are four guiding principles for stealing the right way.

Steal to learn

If you frequent art museums, you’ve probably seen an art student or two sketching away in front of a Rodin or Degas. These students aren’t slackers trying to pass off a classic as their own–they’re learning the techniques of their trade. It’s hard to be the next Picasso without being as good as Picasso, right?

Who are the designers you admire? Study them. Practice. Learn the language of your domain and develop your skills. Just don’t pass the work off as your own. As a student, studying the portfolio of Massimo Vignelli–his famous redesign the New York subway map in particular–taught me to respect a grid, while Paula Scher’s groundbreaking identity work for the Public Theater taught me how and when to ignore it. Thanks to them–and the countless other creatives whose work I’ve studied–I now have the tools and understanding to create my own work.