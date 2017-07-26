Meet The Designer Who Still Leads The Bernie Sanders Resistance

Bernie Sanders may have lost in the primaries to Hillary Clinton, but his passion didn’t not fizzle out. And he still had a massive following, including a database of millions of email and smartphone subscribers, who believed in balancing income inequality and making health care available to everyone.

Instead of disbanding this organized force, Sanders spun it off. The group became the activist movement Our Revolution. And its design lead, Sam Adaramola, is still feelin’ the Bern.

I took a trip to Washington D.C. to meet with Adaramola about why he does it–and how in Trump’s America, it just doesn’t seem right to spend his talents designing fitness trackers and other trivialities any more.MW