Everyone Loves Jim Henson, But Few Understand The Scope Of His Creative Genius

Your first introduction to Jim Henson could have been Labyrinth, Fraggle Rock, Sesame Street, or the Muppet Show. You could’ve fallen in love with Miss Piggy, Kermit, Big Bird, or any of the dozens of characters he gave life to. Regardless of how you first entered his world, it was undoubtedly enchanting once you arrived.

Henson (1936-1990) was a true luminary who transformed entertainment, experimented with technology, and developed an entire culture around his creative visions. It’s almost impossible to comprehend the depth and complexity of his impact, and to understand exactly what made him into an icon. But The Jim Henson Exhibition, a new permanent installation at the Museum of the Moving Image, succeeds in doing just that thanks to an experience-driven exhibition design done in collaboration with the branding consultancy Collins.

“This is the first permanent exhibition we’ve ever held that’s devoted to a single maker and of all the makers out there, Jim Henson is the perfect choice because of the universality of his work,” Carl Goodman, the museum’s director, says. “Henson will be a fixture for generations to come, whether or not there is a permanent exhibition dedicated to him; however, in creating one, we can make sure that his story and the actuality of his journey trumps the mythology.”

So how, exactly, do you create the definitive story about the ultimate storyteller? Turns out it involves a small army of curators, exhibition designers, creative directors, and architects; three years of research and planning; fashioning full-scale mock-ups; preserving dozens of crumbling puppets; and a stroke of luck.

“When we begin any project, we try to find something magic as the spine of the story,” Brian Collins, cofounder and chief creative officer, tells me during a tour of the exhibition. “And when we began this, we found an incredible quote about Henson that said, his ‘imagination was like lava from a psychedelic volcano.’ That became the spine and through-line for everything that we did.”

Collins and the Museum wanted to transport visitors into Henson’s dynamic imagination, visual world, and creative process. And because this is a permanent exhibition, not a temporary one, they had to think about ways to make the content interesting and accessible to audiences for years to come, and engaging enough that they’d like to return. (The plan is to periodically rotate what’s on view since some of the artifacts are extremely light sensitive.)

The solution involved creating micro-experiences within the whole exhibition that re-create what it might have been like to be inside Henson’s studio working alongside him. There are over 300 pieces on view in the multimedia-rich installation, which was curated by Barbara Miller: stage props, video clips, notebook sketches of experimental never-realized designs, maquettes of sets, archival photos of Henson and his collaborators, prototypes of animatronics, and costumes (including David Bowie’s generously stuffed Jareth the Goblin King suit from Labyrinth). All your favorite Muppets are there, of course, plus dozens you probably haven’t seen before. (The Museum actually launched a Kickstarter campaign earlier this year to fund Muppet restoration and some exhibition details.)