Donald Trump’s Drawing Is Even Worse Than You Think

One of New York City’s most distinctive features is its skyline so you’d think that Trump, a lifelong resident of Manhattan and seasoned real estate professional, would be able to draw it, no trouble at all. Not so, as an illustration of his reveals.

A 2005 sketch he originally created for a charity auction is now back on the block for about $10,000, up from a starting bid of $9,000. While it’s supposed to be of the NYC skyline, it’s virtually unrecognizable. No Empire State Building, no Rockefeller Center, no Chrysler Building–just a jumbled assortment of shapes that depict what has to be Trump’s domain.

Trump puts what appears to be his namesake tower’s jagged silhouette in the center. It’s flanked by generic shapes that resemble Riverside South, a housing development on Manhattan’s west side, and a pyramid-roofed skyscraper that might be the notorious 40 Wall Street.

Nate D. Sanders–the auction house selling the sketch–generously refers to the chicken scratch as an “artwork.” Drawn in gold marker (sigh, of course) on an 11-inch-by-9.5-inch sheet of paper, it’s “very rare, with only a handful of such drawings known,” Sanders’ site says.

Seeing this, I’d tell the amateur artist don’t quit your day job–but in this case, TRUMP: PLEASE QUIT YOUR DAY JOB.DB