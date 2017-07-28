The Designer Of The Transgender Flag Is A Navy Veteran

Over the past two days, perhaps you’ve noticed an increase in pastel pink and blue across your social media feeds, in the daily news, and even lighting up San Francisco’s City Hall.

On Wednesday, President Trump tweeted that transgender people cannot “serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military” (although, as of this writing, the military has confirmed that the current policy allowing transgender individuals to serve remains in place). In response, people have shown their support for the transgender community using the transgender pride flag, designed by transgender activist and U.S. Navy veteran Monica Helms in 1999.

The story behind Helms’s activism and how she created this symbol for the transgender community is a poignant example of the role design can play in the ongoing fight for transgender rights.

EVERY American who serves our country should be respected and protected. #TransRightsAreHumanRights #ProtectTransTroops pic.twitter.com/0ViTzduPgq — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) July 27, 2017

Helms joined the Navy after high school, serving in the engine room of two submarines from 1970 to 1978. According to an essay she wrote in 2009, she started cross-dressing four years into her service but kept it secret for fear of being kicked out. “It was the deepest, darkest secret in my entire life,” she wrote. “I would tell someone that I’d murdered someone before I’d tell someone I cross-dressed.” After being transferred to the Bay Area in 1976, she found an LGBT community and started to come out to more people in public, though not within the military. In 1987, she writes, she came out as transsexual and in 1992 began to transition.

By the time she designed the transgender flag in 1999, Helms was a vocal transgender rights activist (she is also a founder of the Transgender American Veteran’s Association). It had been more than 20 years since Gilbert Baker had created the Rainbow Flag to symbolize LGBT rights, and flags like the Leather Pride Flag, the Bear flag, and the bisexual pride flag were already representing various subcultures within the community. As Helms told ThinkProgress in 2014, “The rainbow flag is the LGBTQ flag for everybody, and each individual group can have their own flag for their own individuality.”

Helms’s idea for the flag came after meeting Michael Page, who designed the bisexual pride flag. “I was talking to him and he said, ‘You know, the trans community needs a flag, too,” she told BuzzFeed News in a video. “All of a sudden, the patterns and the colors came to me.”