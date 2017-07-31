The FedEx Logo, Paul Rand, And Degas: What Made These Designers Fall In Love With Design

For our final installment of our summer series on designers’ major firsts, we asked 11 designers who, or what, made them fall in love with with the field. From Paul Rand and Barbara Kruger to Alan Fletcher and Michael Doret, there’s plenty of inspiration in this one. Read on to discover a new design love (and read installments one, two, three, and four if you haven’t already).

Mike Essl, Acting Dean, The Cooper Union’s School Of Art

My first design love and a piece that continues to inspire me is the cover of Kiss’s Rock and Roll Over, designed by Michael Doret. The first time I saw RARO it blew my 13-year-old mind. The laser-beam eyes, the lightening bolts, and the way Gene’s tongue snakes around the spindle—it inspired me to become a graphic designer. Over the next few weeks I started designing my school’s newspaper and yearbook and later went on to study graphic design at The Cooper Union.

Shortly after I started teaching at Cooper Union, I was presenting my work at a conference and showed how RARO had influenced me with the caption, “The greatest piece of graphic design in the known universe.” After the talk, a friend asked if I knew Michael Doret and immediately handed me a phone. I nervously explained to Michael how his work had changed my life and he generously asked about my practice. I mentioned my new gig at Cooper Union, and his reply freaked me out! “Oh really, I went to Cooper Union.” Michael’s work moved me to become a graphic designer and to attend his alma mater. It was graphic design destiny!

Kristy Tillman, Head Of Communications Design At Slack

My first design love was Dennis de Groot (he goes by Punchdouble) for his design and illustration work. He’s a friend and rad illustrator based out of Amsterdam. Dennis was the first person to introduce me to the formalized practice of design and was extra generous with his knowledge and tools.

Sagi Haviv, Partner And Designer At Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv

When I was a student at the Cooper Union School of Art, I took a typography class with the French designer Philippe Apeloig. Although I had a vague idea that I wanted to be a designer, I did not understand passion for design until I met Philippe. His almost obsessive commitment to typography and design excellence is uncompromising and contagious. Today, as a professional and a peer, I still look to Philippe as a fearless designer who maintains the highest standards.

Alexander Tochilovsky, Curator Of The Cooper Union’s Herb Lubalin Study Center Of Design And Typography

My first design love was El Lissitzky. Having grown up in the Soviet Union, I was sadly unaware of the massive influence of the Russian Constructivist artists and designers on the field of commercial art and design. By the late ’80s the names of many of those pioneers were not really discussed much in the Soviet schools. I learned about them and saw the work for the first time when I was already attending The Cooper Union School of Art in New York. The work made a massive impression on me—I couldn’t believe I had no idea they existed! I was astounded by the force of the compositions as well as by their staggering beauty. Lissitzky stood out for his formal balance and brilliance. It all looked so effortless and perfect. I wanted my work to have the same feeling and balance, so I spent lots of time poring over images of his work and took a lot of cues about structuring compositions, especially in framing work. That sensibility is still very much present in the way I think about forms and space.