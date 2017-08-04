See How Much Hotter The Planet Has Gotten In The Past 100 Years

Global temperatures have been rising over the past 100 years, but it can be hard to understand exactly how dramatic the shift has been.

A new infographic by physicist Antti Lipponen from the Finnish Meteorological Institute plots all the countries of the world in a circle and shows the global average temperature between the years of 1900 and 2016. As the video progresses, more countries spike into the hotter-than-normal range, represented by yellows, oranges, and reds, with the circular graphic filled with deep orange and red by 2016.

The graph relies on NASA data and is subdivided into continental regions. Including every country in the world makes it difficult to get a sense of how temperatures have increased in specific countries. But the graphic makes the global shift from cool to hot abundantly clear through the dramatic change in color. The last several years are the deepest red–which makes sense, given that the last three years have been the hottest on record.

Climate change and rising temperatures, in particular, have provided a wealth of data for designers to work with. This video is the latest in a line of graphics–heat maps, distribution charts, and even death spirals— showing just how hot it is out there.KS