Your State’s Most Popular Vacation Destination Isn’t What You Think

Many of us dream of vacations to far-off lands. But residents in some U.S. states travel a little farther than others.

Using data based on Facebook check-ins, the New York Times created a map of the country showing which unusual vacation destinations are most common for each of the 50 states. For example, Nebraskans are more likely to visit Guatemala than people in other states, Utah residents head to Tonga, and Indiana residents to Macedonia.

The story points out that vacation destinations often reveal immigration patterns in the country. The Mormon church was popular in Tonga in the late 19th century and Utah is home to the largest share of Tongan immigrants. Minnesota is home to 30% of Somalian immigrants and many of them travel back to Somalia, making the country a top destination. For other states, proximity is likely responsible. Canada is popular with the Pacific Northwest, Michigan, and the Northeast. The top spot for your state might surprise you. Find out in the New York Times.DB