7 Sound Experiments That Hint At The Future Of Interfaces

If you want to understand the future of interfaces, use your ears. Sound design has become a wildly experimental area in recent years, full of devices that ask us to reconsider how we interact with technology.

Audio design can be a playground for designers. Take a speaker, for instance. It’s the perfect canvas for experimentation: Most speakers only have few commands–on/off, volume, changing channels or songs–and their internal tech is relatively simple and inexpensive. So perhaps it’s no surprise that in recent years, more and more designers have chosen sound as their medium of experimentation–so much so that the Design Museum Holon is devoting an entire exhibition to them: Sound and Matter in Design. To see a glimpse at the avant-garde interfaces of the future, all you have to do is listen.

When Speakers Are…Squishy?

Noise Jelly is a project by French designers Raphael Pluvinage and Marianne Cauvard that turns blobs of jelly into musical instruments when they’re placed on top of Arduino sensors. The designers imagine it as a game, where players make the jelly themselves, mixing it with different food coloring that also corresponds to different types of sound. When the jellies are placed onto a connected board, they bleep and bloop, acting like instruments you can play by rearranging them.

To Play This Instrument, Dance

Created by the Polish design and art collective panGenerator, Dodecaudion is an interactive instrument that reacts to your body and hands. You play it without ever touching it–simply by moving around it in a dance. It responds to movement using an infrared sensor and uses that data to manipulate sound–an artful example of the increasing ubiquity of connected objects in our world.

Screen Printing Sound With Conductive Ink