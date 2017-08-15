It’s Like A Lego Kit, In VR

Google Blocks is one of the best apps you’ve probably never heard of.

It’s a VR model builder that allows you to create 3D shapes with your hands. The project’s ultimate goal is to create a massive, shared database of ready-to-use 3D objects for games, apps, websites, or whatever else you might like. But first, Google has to actually get enough people building.

Now, a fan is running a supportive program. A Google Blocks build kit is providing the same kit of roughly 100 robotic shapes including treads, wires, and antennas, and challenging them to build a robot of their choice from the pile of parts. It’s basically like handing the world a VR Lego kit and telling them to go for it.

Now keep in mind, the prize is a random drawing for a $50 gift certificate–which makes this project more of a way to burn a lunch hour rather than something worthy of precious billable daylight. But it just sounds like a fun way to get people building things inside VR, and maybe a good way to get some of us started.

Update: An earlier version of this post said that Google was running this contest. In reality, it’s actually a fan-funded project that some in Google were sharing.MW